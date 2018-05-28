FURTHER concerns have been raised over the financial viability of merging councils in Gwent.

A local government shake-up proposed by the Welsh Government could see the number of councils cut from 22 to 10 across Wales.

It would see Newport city and Caerphilly county borough council become one. Consultation is ongoing regarding the proposals.

But Newport council believes the Welsh Government ought to focus its attention elsewhere.

“We would urge the Welsh Government to concentrate its resources on resolving the acute financial issues facing frontline, acute services, rather than another plan to change geographical boundaries,” said a spokeswoman.

“It is clear reorganisation would cost a significant amount in the short term, which is likely to further adversely impact on those services, with no guarantee of savings in the long term.

“Newport City Council will give a formal response to the proposals as part of the consultation.”

Caerphilly council leader Cllr David Poole previously called the plans “an unnecessary distraction”, adding that the authority would provide an official response to the consultation shortly.

Cllr Poole said Caerphilly is “big enough, strong enough and resilient enough” to stand on its own.

He told members during at the council’s annual general meeting earlier this month that neither council supports a merger.

Three proposals are under review: A voluntary merger of councils or alternative proposals put forward; some mergers taking place in 2022 and others in 2026; or all mergers occurring in 2022.

Other proposed mergers include: Monmouthshire with Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen; Cardiff with Vale of Glamorgan; Bridgend with Merthyr Tydfil; Rhondda Cynon Taff and Swansea with Port Talbot; Carmarthenshire with Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire; Flintshire with Wrexham; Conwy with Denbighshire; and Anglesey with Gwynedd.

Powys would stay as it is.

The consultation closes on Tuesday June 12.