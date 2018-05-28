NAZI graffiti has been sprayed onto parts of the University of South Wales' Newport city campus.

Two swastikas have appeared on a wall and pole attached to the university building on the river Usk waterfront .

Alongside one of the swastikas is a message apparently written in support of controversial far right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Lennon, who founded the English Defence League in 2009.

One person, who didn't want to be named, said the images upset him, and that they had "no place in Wales".

"I'm shocked that I should see this right in the city centre, and upset that despite all the lessons that history has given us, swastikas are seen as acceptable to be spray painted on the walls of an educational establishment," he added.

"The "free Tommy" suggests affiliation with the English Defence League, which really should have no place in Wales.

"I couldn't have been the only person to see this, plenty of people must have already walked by."

Robinson was arrested on Friday, for breaching the peace. West Yorkshire Police took him into custody as he was live streaming from the steps of Leeds Crown Court during an ongoing grooming trial.

Both Gwent Police and the University of South Wales have been contacted for comment.