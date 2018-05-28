BLAENAU Gwent County Borough Council has appointed its new civic head and deputy for the forthcoming municipal year.

The authority scrapped its mayoral function in 2017 in order to save £55,000 from its budget.

Cllr Mandy Moore, the Independent ward member for Tredegar Central and West, will be the first chairwoman of the council and the first female civic head in Blaenau Gwent since Jen Morgan in 2008/2009.

The vice-chairman will be the Ebbw Vale South and Independent ward member Jonathan Millard. The appointments were made at the council’s annual meeting.

Before announcing the replacements for Cllrs Denzil Hancock and Malcom Day as the chairman and vice-chairman of the council respectively, the chamber paid tribute to the pair on Thursday.

Cllr Nigel Daniels, the leader of the council, said: “I think taking the chair and presiding over council at any time is not an easy job.

“In my time here, I’ve always found the first year, particularly if there is a change in administration, is a difficult one to manoeuvre through.

“It is important that we have a safe pair of hands and I think probably someone with a sense of humour as well.

“Certainly you’ve done it admirably and certainly from my perspective and I know our colleagues’ perspective, we wish to thank you in particular but also the support Malcolm has given you.

“Malcolm, for personal reasons, has decided not to take the chair which we fully respect, but again, I would just like to place on record our thanks for the previous 12 months.”

Cllr Stephen Thomas, the leader of the opposition, added his gratitude to the outgoing chairman and vice-chairman, saying: “Could I just echo the comments of the leader – I totally agree.

“Thank you for the fairness you’ve shown in this chamber.” Cllr Moore was unable to chair the first meeting of the council, with Cllr Daniels informing the chamber that she had “already booked a holiday way in advance of this annual meeting”.

Taking the chair in her chairwoman’s absence, Cllr Millard, who also works as the master of ceremonies and boxing and wrestling match announcer, said: “I’ve been told I am allowed to say ‘let’s get ready to rumble’.“

Elsewhere, Cllr Daniels was re-elected as the leader of the council and Cllr Garth Collier was named as his deputy. T

he five members of the executive – including Cllrs Daniels and Collier – remained in their portfolio positions.