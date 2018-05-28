A YELLOW weather warning is in place across Gwent up until 10pm tonight.

According to the Met Office storms could start to form.

The Met Office website states there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater.

It also says that sudden flooding could lead to road closures and difficult driving conditions.

The yellow warning is in place for Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.