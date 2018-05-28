A PENSIONER with a badly broken foot says he was turned away from hospital and told to “go to bed and take some painkillers”.

Granville Rands has since undergone an X-ray - which showed that not only had he broken the bone, he had snapped it in two.

But he is still yet to receive treatment for the injury, which he sustained almost a month ago.

The 73-year-old fell in his New Inn home on Thursday May 3, and also hurt his arm and his shoulder.

But because the former welder is on strong pain killers for a pre-existing spinal injury, it wasn’t until the bank holiday weekend of May 5-6 that he says he properly noticed the pain in his foot.

When it got steadily worse, Mr Rands booked in to Cross Nant Surgery, in New Inn, when it reopened on Tuesday May 8.

The on-duty GP recognised the foot could be broken and told him to get himself down to A&E as soon as possible. Before he left, Mr Rands asked for a letter of referral to the Royal Gwent medical assessment unit, but was told that because of seriousness of the injury he wouldn’t need one.

Mr Rands forked out £33 for a taxi ride before waiting three hours to be seen by staff at the hospital in Cardiff Road, Newport.

And it was then that Mr Rands says he was told by an A&E nurse that he should “go back to bed and take more painkillers”.

He said: “The nurse at A&E said that because I didn’t have a note, he fall had been a while ago, and I hadn’t arrived in an ambulance that I shouldn’t be in A&E.

“She said the wait time was six hours and that I would be better off going back to bed and taking some pain killers.

“She was quite flippant really. She didn’t suggest any other treatment."

Despite the growing agony Mr Rands did as he was told. But on May 16, the pain got too much and he got an emergency appointment to see his GP.

“My doctor was gobsmacked at the situation," added Mr Rands.

“He couldn’t believe they had sent me away. I asked him to write me a note so I could go back. He did, but he added I definitely shouldn’t have needed one the first time.

“This time when I got to the hospital, I went to the assessment unit and they X-rayed my foot, elbow and shoulder immediately.

“I had a broken bone in my foot. But it wasn’t just a break or a fracture – the bone had snapped and was lying alongside itself. If you hold up two fingers that’s what the one bone looked like. IT was a really bad break."

Mr Rands is now booked in to see an orthopaedic surgeon at the Royal Gwent tomorrow By then it will be almost a month since his fall.

“My foot is really painful now,” he said.

“I feel like I’m walking on the bone constantly.

“It’s terrible and it’s getting me down if I’m being honest with you. I’m on a lot of pain killers anyway for my spine, but this is constant pain.

“I shouldn’t have been sent away. I know I must have looked alright and I didn’t make a fuss, but I think that’s because of the amount of pain killers I’m on anyway.

“It’s just ridiculous really.”

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which runs the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: “We’re sorry to hear of Mr Rands injury and his concerns about the treatment and care he has received.

“We would ask that he makes contact with us directly so we can look into this on his behalf.”