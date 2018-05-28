SCORES of people flocked to a family fun day at the Newport Transporter Bridge today.

People of all ages came from across Gwent and further afield to enjoy the bank holiday fun at the event organised by the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge (FONTB).

A karaoke, music and the opportunity to walk across the top of the bridge and learn about the site’s history were among the attractions on offer.

Among those braving the heights were Greg Phillips, and his daughter Sian, aged 16.

Mr Phillips, who has a fear of heights, said he has wanted to cross the iconic bridge for some time.

“It was exhilarating,” said the 41-year-old from Cwmbran.

“It feels like an achievement to have gone over the top.

“It’s not as bad as it looks because there is a platform, just as long as you don’t look down.”

Michael Cowley and his son James, 13, were also among those who walked over the bridge.

The father and son, from Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, were on holiday in the area and decided to visit the bridge.

“We did not realise there was a fun day on,” said Mr Cowley.

“We came to see the bridge. When you get up there the views are stunning.”

David Hando, chairman of FONTB, said there was a good turn-out at the event.

As of 1pm yesterday, 78 people had come to cross the bridge, including children and adults.

“”It’s been a good turn-out,” said Mr Hando.

“It’s the weather that makes the difference.

“If the sun comes out you get more.”

FONTB hold a family fun day every bank holiday.

The last event in May saw 141 people walk over the top of the bridge, which was opened in 1906 to ease congestion on the Newport Bridge.

Find out more information by visiting fontb.org.uk.