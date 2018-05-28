This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. To mark the occasion, the Argus has teamed up with an initiative commemorating the contribution of people from Gwent in the Great War. This column is written by organisers of the project called ‘Journey’s End’, and its title reflects how many people from the region died in service. It is hoped efforts to name them all will be completed in time for the anniversary on November 11.

IN May 1918, the Argus listed “A. Bevan” as among the speakers at a meeting in Blackwood drumming up support for the strike of Tredegar miners.

The name would not have meant much to most Argus readers, but within weeks Aneurin Bevan was at the centre of an important court case and 30 years later became perhaps the most famous Welshman of his time as “creator of the National Health Service”.

When conscription was introduced most miners, was exempt since their work was vital to the war effort.

By 1918, however, the government was carrying out a “comb-out” of younger miners who were medically Class A.

Each pit was to have its own quota with the miners’ union forming pit committees to select who should go.

The system worked well most of the time but the division of responsibility between the military authorities and the pit committees occasionally led to confusion.

It appears that Bevan was one of the victims of this.

When his call up papers arrived Bevan ignored them, claiming that the quota for his pit had already been fulfilled.

He was duly arrested and held in the cells for two nights before being bailed for a month by Ebbw Vale magistrates.

When he reappeared he produced a medical certificate showing that he had nystagmus, an eye disease, and was therefore not Class A.

As a result, although he was still technically classified as an “absentee”, the magistrates released him and the military authorities made no further attempt to bring him into the army.

The case led to mutual recriminations, with his opponents claiming that Bevan was hiding behind a claimed medical condition while his supporters argued that the authorities had deliberately targeted Bevan to remove a young militant from the coalfield.