FOOTBALL teams from across Gwent have taken part in a charity tournament held in memory of a former player who died earlier this year.

Eight teams from the North Gwent Premier League competed in the six-a-side tournament in Pontllanfraith on Sunday.

It was held in memory of 22-year-old Ted Senior, a former head boy at Monmouth Comprehensive School

Raglan Rovers FC, Mr Senior’s former team, were among those to take part in the tournament, which raised around £300 for the Ted Foundation charity set up in his honour.

Mr Senior’s father also attended the tournament and handed out the first annual Ted Foundation Cup to winners AFC Twmbarlwm.

Organisers Cory Tiley and Dai Franklin - who both play for side Coedduon Dragons - have said they plan to make the tournament an annual event.

Mr Tiley said: “I had an idea of doing a match for charity and then I saw on Facebook about the Ted Foundation and it made sense to hold it for them and to raise awareness.

“Ted played for Raglan FC who are one of the sides in our league.

“We are planning to raise money for a different charity each year.”

The Ted Foundation was set up by Mr Senior’s brother , Max, after his death in February.

In tribute to his ‘incredible’ brother, he wrote on a GoFundMe page which has since raised more than £19,000 for the foundation: “In the 22 years he lived, he had an unbelievable impact on so many people’s lives.

“He had a rare ability to light up any room with his wide smile, mop of blonde hair and special charm.

“Ted was a friend to everyone and always did his upmost to help people in need. The life and soul of every situation, Ted was someone who embodied all the right values on how to live, and will undoubtedly leave a lifelong legacy in everyone’s hearts.”

Mr Senior’s former team, Raglan Rovers FC, also paid tribute to him, writing on its Facebook page: “He was such a high spirited human being, with such a lust for life, intelligent, confident and an incredible athlete in both football and rugby.

“Many of us grew up with Ted and his family and friends over the years as many of us attended the same school or existed in the same social groups, and we were lucky enough to have him part of our team and it was always an incredible atmosphere when Ted was in the room.”

The charity football tournament was supported by Sainsbury’s supermarket, which donated water, andPontllanfraith Leisure Centre, which offered a junior rate for the 3G pitch used.

The Ted Foundation works closely with Heads Together, a mental health initiative.

Visit gofundme.com/ted-foundation to donate and for more information.