FROM craft activities to theatre events, there’s plenty to enjoy throughout Gwent this week for half term.

Here are just some of the events taking place:

Monmouthshire

The Savoy Theatre are showing Doctor Dolittle on Thursday, May 31 from 1.30pm to 3pm

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £9 for under 16s. Tickets for a family of four cost £35

The Monmouthshire Food Festival is coming to Caldicot Castle this weekend (June 2 and 3)

Newport

There will be family crafts for children aged four to 12 at Newport Museum Art and Gallery on the May 30. Free Entry.

There are three blocks of sessions which are 11am to 12pm, 12pm to 1pm and 1pm to 2pm.

15 spaces available per session, first come first served.

Create and customise your own Roman Gladiator using stickers at Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths on May 29 and 30 from 10am- 4pm.

The event is free entry for all but there is a £2 charge if you do the activity.

Budding detectives for children aged between four and 10-years-old are needed to help solve a crime at Newport Libraries, Free entry for all.

The sessions will take place at the following venues on these dates:

Tuesday, May 29, Rogerstone Library, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Wednesday, May 30, Caerleon Library, 11am-12pm

Wednesday, May 30, Ringland Library, 2.30pm-3:30pm

Thursday, May 31, Central Library, 11am-12pm

Friday, June 1, Malpas Library, 11am-12pm

Friday June 1, Tredegar House Library, 2pm-3pm

Caerphilly

On June 1 at 1pm and 3pm the Blackwood Miners’ institute presents Moonfall where the Children’s Theatre reviews it as “The perfect introduction to circus.”

The event is available for anyone from the age of four, Tickets range from £3.50 - £4.50 including a booking fee of 50p per ticket

Half Term storybook and activities for children aged between four and 10 at Caerphilly Libraries and is free entry for all.

Tuesday, May 29, Oakdale Library, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Wednesday, May 30. Abercarn Library, 11am-12pm

Friday, June 1, Newbridge Library, 11am-12pm

Friday June 1, Blackwood Library, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Cwmcarn Forest hosts four events over four days:

On May 29 from 11am – 3pm there is going to be a bear hunt children from the age of three, £3.50 per child.

On May 30 there is an event where children can decorate mini bird houses from 11am – 2.45pm over the course of 4 sessions for children aged four and above, £4.50 per child.

On May 31 for toddlers aged one and over, there will be TinyTots crafts session from 10.30am to 12:15pm, £2 per child.

On June 1 for children aged four onwards are three unicorn and insect poop pot sessions from 11am. Make sure you bring along an empty jam jar and the event is £4.50 per child.

Torfaen

From the May 28 to June 3, come to the Big Pit to pick up your one of four themed Little Explorer Activity Boxes which include the categories coal mining, dinosaurs, nature trail and people who help us from 10am-4pm, available from Kersely Room in the Pithead Baths.

Blaenavon Ironworks hosts Summer of Stories of Wales’s oral heritage based on historical characters, legends and myths on the May 31from 11am-4pm, free entry for all.

Also visitors can step back into time as World War 1 comes to Blaenavon Ironworks on the June 2 and 3 from 11am-4pm, free entry for all.