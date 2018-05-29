THE NEW ‘Planning Applications Wales’ website has now replaced the Planning Portal as the way to submit applications to Local Planning Authorities.

Designers say the new website is supposed to make it quicker and easier to make a planning application.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths: “Our new website will be the place people will need to go to submit their planning applications from today.

“In designing the new website, we’ve made sure the service meets the needs of Welsh users. The new website will also make it quicker and simpler for anyone wanting to submit a planning application.”

To make a planning application, please visit www.gov.wales/planningapplications .