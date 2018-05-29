THE CABINET Secretary for Local Government and Public Services has urged people to contribute to a consultation on proposals to strengthen local government.

A Green Paper consultation, launched in March and ending in two weeks, explores the possibility of creating larger, stronger councils.

The proposals aim to ensure councils are able to continue to deliver excellent essential services by providing the support, recognition and reward for the crucial role they play in our democracy.

Cabinet Secretary and Labour AM for Blaenau Gwent Alun Davies said: “Wales needs strong, effective, empowered local authorities which can weather continued austerity and build local democratic structures fit for future generations. I do not believe that our local authorities, as currently constituted, can fully play this role; and I am not alone.

“The next steps are game-changing. We have the chance to create new structures to which we can devolve additional powers and with which we can protect the roles and jobs of public service workers. Only then can we deliver excellence in public service, and ensure democratic accountability and decision making within those structures is delivered as close to the citizen as possible.”

The Green Paper consultation can be found at https://beta.gov.wales/strengthening-local-government-delivering-people .