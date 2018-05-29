THIRTY years ago I was campaigning against the Thatcher government’s plans to introduce Section 28.

This was schools legislation which sought to ban the ‘promotion of homosexuality’.

I thought that it was a regressive decision by a Tory government that cared little about people and the lives we all lead.

These memories made me even more proud to see the Welsh Government, this week, announce that Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) will be taught in schools as a statutory part of Wales’ new curriculum.

The difference couldn't be greater.

I am delighted that we are leading the way in promoting inclusivity and diversity in our schools.

It is a major step forward and will go along way in helping us to challenge stereotypes, tackle ignorance and ensure that our young people have the knowledge and skills to develop healthy and safe relationships as they go through life.

At present it is for schools to decide their approach to the subject and this often focuses on the biological aspects of human relationships.

We know that there is more to healthy and happy relationships that this.

Relationship and Sexuality Education will work to ensure that our children and young people understand how to form and maintain healthy, happy and fulfilling relationships in which they are safe.

Children and young people will not be taught about topics for which they are not developmentally ready.

The curriculum will be age appropriate, for instance key stage one will have a focus on healthy relationships with friends and family.

The decision to change the focus of this area of study reflects our society and shows the immense importance in terms of how children and young people across Blaenau Gwent and Wales understand themselves, each other, their community and society.

Last week was also Dementia Awareness Week and I was pleased to join my Welsh Labour colleagues in the Assembly to show my support for the campaign.

Dementia Friends is a fantastic initiative and I am pleased to see the impact it is having across Wales.

I have been working, for a number of years, with the Dementia Friendly Community Group in Blaenau Gwent.

It has been great to see more and more businesses, schools and organisations across the borough getting on board and becoming dementia friendly.

I and my staff are dementia friends, and the training, which takes about 45 minutes, really does help you to understand what you can do to make things easier for those in the community living with dementia.

I would encourage anyone who has not already done so to become a dementia friend.

If you or your organisation would like to become a dementia friend, then visit dementiafriends.org.uk for more information.