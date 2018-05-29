THE amount of patients in Gwent whose discharge from hospital has been delayed in 2018, continues to be significantly higher than that for the early months of last year.

The rigours of an extremely busy winter - not helped by the worst flu season for seven years, and a spell of extremely cold weather in February - put health and social services put greater pressure during January-March this year.

And the latest figures for delayed transfers of care in hospitals in Wales indicate that the effects continued into April in terms of the number of such delays, which contribute to bed shortages at times of high demand.

Across Wales during April, there was a 12 per cent increase (from 399 in March to 447) in delayed transfers of care (DToCs) in hospitals.

The increase in April from March in Gwent hospitals was only three patients (90 to 93).

But overall during January-April in Gwent, there were 377 DToCs in the area's hospitals, a 35.6 per cent increase compared to the same four months last year (278 DToCs).

Social services funding and the availability of care home places are key issues that impact on DToCs from beyond the hospital sector.

The figures for April show that 34 of the DToCs - more than a third of the total - in Gwent hospitals were attributable to community care factors.

Five were down to patients waiting for an assessment of their needs in community care to be carried out, but the remaining 29 were down to waits for arrangements to be made based on such assessments.

A further 22 DToCs were due to healthcare factors - waiting for assessments of a patients' healthcare needs post-discharge, or waiting for arrangements to be made, based on such assessments.

A further 16 Gwent DToCs last month were down to waiting for a care home to be selected, and a further four were due to waiting for a place to become available in the care home of choice.

Thirty-two of the patients classed as DToCs in April were from Caerphilly county borough.

And while an area's population size must be borne in mind for comparisons, there remain large differences in DToCs from area to area in Gwent.

Newport had the next highest number - 22 - but Blaenau Gwent had just three.