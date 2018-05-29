TODAY the Argus is re-launching its campaign calling for a vital rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale to be re-opened.

We first ran the Get Us Back On Track campaign in 2002 - winning support from across the political spectrum and wider society.

But, 16 years later, we're still waiting for the link - which is just one mile long - to be restored, despite the Assembly promising in December 2008 to re-open the line in time for the 2010 Ryder Cup. IAN CRAIG reports.

AT THE moment anyone travelling between Newport and Ebbw Vale via train has to go via Cardiff.

It's either that, or hop on a bus. But for so many it's easier to drive - at a time when the Welsh Government is doing all it can to convince us to leave our cars at home.

We believe you, our readers, and everyone in Gwent deserve better.

So we're relaunching the Get Us Back On Track campaign, calling for the stretch of track – which was closed to passengers on April 30, 1962 - to be brought back into use.

The current contract to run the Wales and Borders rail franchise runs out in October, and earlier this week it was announced KeolisAmey, which currently runs London's Docklands Light Railway, had won the bidding.

The new franchise will include the planned South Wales Metro - which is intended to create a new high-tech network of trains, trams and buses throughout the region.

But in March it was revealed the electrification of the line to Ebbw Vale may not be included in the project - casting further doubt on the future of the area's rail links.

The full details of the new contract Kelois Amey has signed up to are yet to be revealed, but we believe the Newport to Ebbw Vale link must form part of it.

Among those to back the campaign is Newport East AM John Griffiths, who has long campaigned for the link to be restored.

"It's a very good time for the Argus to be relaunching this," he said.

"It says a lot when the major newspaper in Gwent adds its support to this.

"Newport and Ebbw Vale have always had a close relationship with people travelling to and from work and for shopping and leisure, as well as the enjoy both the areas.

"We need to reflect that."

The Labour AM added he was keen the link was included in the new Wales and Border franchise.

"I would very much like to see what's included in the new contract," he said. "I'd like to see increased capacity as part of this.

"If there is would that be used for increased capacity between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff without stopping at Newport?

"In my opinion it must stop in Newport. If it carries on to Cardiff that's fine, but it must stop in Newport."

Mr Griffiths also quizzed first minister Carwyn Jones about the link in the Assembly earlier this week, saying there is "a great deal of frustration" over the issue.

Mr Jones replied: "We want to see trains going into Newport, but it's a matter for Network Rail, an organisation that we can't even direct. That's part of the problem we have with the current settlement. The Scots can do it—we can't. "That said, we want to work to make sure that the service is introduced in the near future and to work with Network Rail to identify the technical solutions needed in order for that to happen."

Paul Flynn, who has represented Newport West in Parliament since 1987 and has campaigned for the link to be restored since he sat on the former Gwent County Council in the 1970s, has also backed the campaign.

He called the lack of a link "grossly unfair".

"The government is saving money on the electrification of the line between Cardiff and Swansea but the people of Gwent are not benefitting from this," he said.

And his Parliamentary colleague for Newport East Jessica Morden has also thrown her support behind it.

“I fully support the Argus campaign and the call for a direct rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale," she said.

"A train journey currently takes up to an hour and 20 minutes to Ebbw Vale from Newport as we have to go via Cardiff.

"This is absurd for a journey of only 22 miles.

“There are longstanding and important cultural and economic ties between Newport and the Gwent Valleys, and we need to ensure our communities are as closely connected as possible.”

And Newport West AM Jayne Bryant added:"I'm really glad the Argus is re-launching this campaign.

"It's very timely.

"It's something I feel strongly about - we would all like to have seen this many years ago."

Last month Newport City Council backed a motion calling on the Welsh Government to act "as a matter of urgency" on the link.

Speaking at the meeting council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox said the situation was "bigger than party issues”.

“People don’t want us squabbling over petty party politics,” she said.

She has now written to economy and transport secretary Ken Skates calling for action.

Cllr Wilcox said: “Newport City Council urges the Welsh Government to act urgently in this matter and I look forward to receiving an update on progress from Mr Skates. I would welcome the opportunity to discuss this further in person.”

And a council spokeswoman said: "The council motion is a follow up to a letter sent in January this year prompted after the Welsh Government updated the 2015 National Transport Finance Plan (NTFP) but left out the inclusion of additional rail services to Newport on the Ebbw Valley Line contained in the original NTFP.

"While appreciating budget restraints Cllr Wilcox sought an assurance that the provision of the direct rail link is still to be progressed in the short to medium term."

Leader of the city's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans, who presented the motion to the council last week, has also backed the Argus campaign.

"It's a vital part of the network," he said.

"It seems beyond comprehension that 16 years later we are still talking about a small piece of track that makes such a difference to the people who want to travel along there."

Calling it "crazy" that the link still had not been set up, Cllr Evans added: "We've relied on people coming down from Ebbw Vale for so long.

"It's something we should be getting on and doing.

"Had we been somewhere like Japan they would have built the track in six months.

"We don't want to still be talking about this in 10 year's time."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have committed to increase the frequency of services operating along the Ebbw line to two trains an hour from 2021. Options to stop at Newport will be considered as part of this."

He added the official appointment of KeolisAmey was in the process of being signed off.

“Further to this appointment there will be an opportunity to consider if the technological opportunities of applying the proposals for Metro phase two can also be used to further benefit the Ebbw Vale line,” he said.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We understand that the Ebbw Vale line is a vital transport link for many people, connecting them for work and for leisure.

“The unprecedented growth and popularity of the route since the line reopened in 2008 has led to a requirement for more trains, particularly for passengers travelling at the busiest times.

“Network Rail has been working with the Welsh Government to examine options for increasing frequency on the line to meet this growing demand.

“We will continue to work with the Welsh Government as they decide on next steps for this project.”

