GWENT Police are seeking information after a Bassaleg School building was graffitied with Nazi symbols and set fire to in part of what they are calling "a series of hate crime incidents".

The police has said the Bassaleg incident is just one which took place in the Newport area over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The first report was received by officers at approximately 9.50am on Monday, May 28, with the caller stating that the Masonic Hall in Lower Dock Street had been deliberately set on fire overnight. Extensive damage was caused to the fire exit door.

Later, at 12.05pm on Monday, a caller reported that offensive graffiti had been sprayed on part of the University of Wales’ Newport City Centre campus – again believed to have been carried out the night before.

Then at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday, May 29, officers attended Basseleg School where a window had been forced open and a small fire deliberately started. Offensive graffiti had also been sprayed on the premises,

Detectives are also investigating a small number of additional reports of offensive graffiti in the city over the Bank Holiday Weekend. It is not yet known if all offences were committed by the same individuals.

Chief inspector Richard Blakemore, of Gwent Police, said: “We are taking these incidents very seriously – there is absolutely no place for hate crime in Gwent. We are working extremely hard to find out who committed these offences so we can bring them to justice quickly.

“We are in the process of studying CCTV footage and carrying out extensive enquiries in the areas affected, but we would welcome help from the public. Please get in touch if you have any information about the offences or if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the areas.

“I would like to reassure all members of the Newport community that we are committed to ensuring our city is a welcoming and safe place for everyone, and my officers will be carrying out increased patrols today to share that message and offer any support required.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Gwent Police on 101, using the crime reference 157 of 28/5/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police would encourage anyone who has experienced or witnessed an incident or crime that they perceive to be motivated by hostility or prejudice, to report to officers directly on 101 or 999, online at www.report-it.org or through Victim Support on 0300 30 31 982.