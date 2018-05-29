MONMOUTH AM Nick Ramsay got hands-on with Operation-style games to learn CPR and other lifesaving techniques at an event run by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) last week.

Speaking after the event Mr Ramsay said: “BHF estimates that as many as seven million people in the UK are living with undiagnosed high blood pressures, without knowing they are at risk.

"Heart and circulatory disease still kills more than one in four people in Wales, stealing them away from their families and loved ones.

“It was interesting to meet BHF funded researchers from Swansea, Cardiff Metropolitan and Cardiff universities to find out more about the impact of heart and circulatory diseases.”

