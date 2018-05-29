THE SON of a former champion bodybuilder is seeking to follow in his father’s footsteps as he prepares to represent Wales in a European competition.

Matt Ali, from Caerphilly county borough, has been chosen to represent Wales in the Mr Europe bodybuilding competition on June 23. It follows several regional title wins.

The 33-year-old will contest the crown in Turin, Italy - the same place that his late father, Royce, was crowned winner of the Mr Europe competition on two occasions.

Mr Ali, who also works as a personal trainer, said he was inspired to emulate his father’s success after he died when he was just 14.

“I used that grief and pain to dive into bodybuilding myself,” he said.

“Everybody wants to be like their father and his passing spiralled me into it.

“I started training at the age of 15 and by 16 I was crowned Mr Wales.

“At the age of 17 I was the teenage Mr Britain. I was then selected for the Welsh team and I was the youngest person to go to Mr Universe.”

Mr Ali went on to win the Mr Wales competition seven times, before taking a break from the sport when he became a dad. Now a dad-of-three, he is determined to make the most of his time in the sport once again.

Before travelling to Italy, he is preparing to compete in Mr Britain in Gateshead which takes place on June 10 - his 34th birthday.

He qualified for the event after winning the Mr Midlands and Mr Cumbria competitions. Mr Ali said he has to stick to a demanding schedule which includes training six days a week and following a strict diet.

“The diet is the most important thing and there is also posing practice,” said Mr Ali, who trains at G.A.H. Gym in Pontypridd.

“I do between 45 minutes and 90 minutes cardio a day before a show.

“The diet is very strict and I also have to drink a gallon of water a day before a show.”

As well as his father, two of Mr Ali’s uncles also found success in bodybuilding.

And it looks as though the sport will be staying in the family.

Mr Ali’s two-year-old son, also named Royce, is already showing signs of enjoying the sport.

“He is only two but he loves it,” added Mr Ali.