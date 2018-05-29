A NEW president of the Monmouthshire Incorporated Law Society has been appointed.

Mel Bevan-Evans, managing partner of Bevan-Evans & Capehorn Solicitors, which has branches in Chepstow, Newport and Cheltenham has been chosen in the new role for the body which represents more than 300 solicitors across South East Wales.

Mrs Bevan-Evans said: "I have been involved with the Monmouthshire Law Society for many years and so am delighted and privileged to now be chosen as its president.

"I have a clear vision for what I would like to achieve for the society during my year in office but my first tasks, which I am currently in the process of, is updating our website and social media so I can easily connect with members.

"I am also busy arranging this year's annual charity summer ball which is on June 15, and the charity I have selected Velindre Cancer Care".

Mrs Bevan-Evans provides a wide range of legal services and can be contacted on 01291 630 180 or enquiries@beandc.co.uk.