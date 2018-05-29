GWENT Police have shared an appeal to find prison absconder Anthony Jones who has links to South Wales.

The 32-year-old, described as white and clean shaven with short brown hair and blue eyes, has absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire.

He is 6ft tall, of medium build and has a scar on his left forearm.

Jones was convicted at Caernarfon Crown Court in September 2016 and was sentenced to six years for burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

He has links to Accrington in Lancashire and to various locations around South Wales.

If you believe you have seen Jones, or have any information that could help police locate him, contact Derbyshire police on 101 or ring CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.