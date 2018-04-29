CCTV images of four men who could hold vital information about an incident which saw a car collide with pedestrians have been released by Gwent Police.

The appeal comes one month after the incident outside The Courtyard nightclub in Cambrian Road, Newport. It occurred at approximately 5.30am on Sunday April 29.

Two women suffered serious injuries as a result.

Officers have now issued CCTV images of four men who were in the area at the time, and who could, they say, hold vital information.

If you recognise them or can assist with enquiries, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting crime reference 110 29/04/2018 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Two 19-year-old men from Newport have been charged with affray, while an 18-year-old man from Newport has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving over the incident.

All three defendants will appear in court tomorrow.

All have been remanded in custody.