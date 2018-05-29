RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after an unwell hamster was discovered in woodland in Newport.

The Syrian hamster was found in his cage on Friday May 25 behind Mallard Way, Duffryn, by a member of the public.

“The caller was kindly able to take the hamster home and await for us to arrive," said RSPCA inspector Selina Griffiths.

“This hamster was clearly not well as he had his eyes closed and was unable to open them properly.

“I took him to the vets, where he was found to have lumps all over his body and the vet was concerned about a large hard growth under his face.”

The hamster was put to sleep on veterinary advice to prevent further suffering.

“We’re appealing for information to try and find out what happened to this hamster and where he came from," said Inspector Griffiths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

All calls are treated in confidence.

l If you are concerned about an animal's welfare, telephone the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999 to report the incident.