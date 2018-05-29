RESIDENTS in Newport are being invited to have their say on a proposed review of conservation areas within the city.

Newport City Council is preparing to draft conservation appraisals and an area management plan to “conserve and enhance an area’s special character” and improve future decision-making.

A review has been deemed a high priority by the council due to the high volume of development seen in the three areas.

The consultation, which will last for eight weeks, will involve the city centre, St Woolos and Clytha conservation areas.

Conservation areas within the then-town centre have not been reviewed since 1987. Similar areas in St Woolos and Clytha have not been reviewed since 1985 and 1999 respectively.

Members of the public will be invited to two events during the consultation period – an afternoon/evening event at the Civic Centre and a weekend day event at Newport Indoor Market.

The dates and times of these public meetings, and the start of the consultation, have yet to be released by the council.

A council report says: “Conservation areas are designated to reflect the character of a group of buildings, places or spaces which work together as a whole, to create a special character which is considered to be worthy of special protection.

“It is not just the buildings which make up the special character; it is also the setting of buildings; including street patterns, use of characteristic local materials, shopfronts, street furniture and hard and soft landscaping.”

Appraisals will describe the character of the conservation areas, note any notable changes within the area in recent years and suggests boundary amendments.

A management plan will inform residents, developers and investors as to the significance of the area.

The report adds: “The management plan will help channel development pressures in a way that preserves the special qualities of the conservation area.”