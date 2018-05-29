A NEW project offering free Newport Live membership for Newport City Home tenants was launched today.

It aims to provide 200 people with 6 months membership, in partnership with Sport Wales.

Sport and physical activity development officer at Newport Live Leigh Williams said: “The aim is to increase the physical activity rate and quality of life of tenants who are isolated, inactive and most in need of help.

“We are not naïve enough to think it will work for everyone, but it will hopefully lead to sustained activity, allowing us to identify and upskill Community Champions.”

Members will be encouraged to take part in three sessions each fortnight, with progress monitored through questionnaires.

The identified Community Champions will help deliver sport and physical activities in communities.

Perks of membership include access to more than 120 classes, health checks, personal support packages, free gym membership, one to one training, and unlimited swimming.

Sport Wales senior officer Lauren Carter-Davies added: “We won’t begin with 200 people.

“Maybe 50 or 70 at first, as we are keen to learn what works and what doesn’t.

“We want people to go back to their communities and encourage others, hopefully increasing physical activity and self-confidence.”

The project also aims to improve people’s physical and mental health and reduce the impact of social isolation.

The manager of Newport Live health and wellbeing Bryony Gurmin said: “This isn’t focusing on body shape.

“It’s about feeling happier and healthier and giving people something to work towards.”

A tenant, Hannah Berry, 37, said: “I’m on the go all the time, but I need to improve my fitness.

“I think it’s great this scheme is linking partners together and that it is aimed at tenants.”