FAMILIES, steam enthusiasts and vintage transport lovers flocked to a popular rally in Abergavenny.

Abergavenny Steam, Veteran and Vintage Rally, which raises money for the Rotary Club of Abergavenny, took place in Bailey Park on Sunday and Monday, with a range of attractions on offer.

The event kicked off with a performance by Stannage International Stunt Team who wowed the crowds with their acts.

Parades of classic cars, steam engines, tractors, military vehicles and motorcycles were on show for fans of vintage vehicles.

Pet lovers came to see shire horses, while Rockwood Dog display team also took part.

Children tested their strength in a tug of war, while Borough Band and UpBeat Music and Arts entertained with live performances on the bandstand.

Doug McArthur, a member of Abergavenny Steam Rally committee, said the event proved popular once again, particularly after the rain cleared on Sunday.

He said: “The weather was obviously a real disappointment on Sunday.

“We had torrential rain, thunder and lightning in the morning, then it thankfully tailed off in the afternoon.

“By 5pm we had just about broken even, so had a rain-free Monday to look forward, and the fans did not let us down.

“They came in their droves and although the park was a bit muddy, people certainly seemed to enjoy it.

“The performances in the arena were a bit restricted because the ground was so damp, but everyone understood and there was still plenty to see and do.

“The variety in the show means that there is something for everyone, it is a truly family day out.”

Abergavenny Steam Rally Co took over the running of the show in 2010 from the town’s rotary club, which had organised it since 2000.

Money raised is handed back to the rotary club with money distributed to worthy causes in the town.

A children’s funfair, food village, rural crafts and handicrafts and a wealth of stands selling everything from auto jumble to garden plants also featured at the event, whilea model tent allowed visitors the chance to see craftsmen and woman at work, as well as housing various displays.

For more information visit abergavennysteamrally.co.uk