THE sister of a Gwent AM who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer has arranged a sponsored walk to thank the centre which has cared for him during his illness.

South Wales East's Steffan Lewis announced in December he had been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, aged just 33.

And, to mark his 34th birthday today, Wednesday, Mr Lewis' sister Nia Davies has announced she has arranged a fundraising walk in aid of Velindre Cancer Care in thanks for the care they have given her brother, a father-of-one, so far.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 14, and will see participants walk a 10-mile route through the south east Wales Valleys, ending in the Plaid Cymru AM's home town of Blackwood.

Ms Davies, 17, said: "The last six months have been very difficult, but the love and support we have been shown by friends, relatives and colleagues has given us so much strength.

"This is especially true of the wonderful staff at Velindre Cancer Centre whose care and expertise have meant that my brother has received excellent treatment since his diagnosis.

"That's why I and Steffan's friends are organising this sponsored walk to raise awareness of bowel cancer and to show how grateful we are to Velindre by raising as much money as possible for the centre.

"They have given Steffan the strength to be able to carry on his work as an AM and to stay focused on the future.

"I can't wait to join everyone on the day so we can say a special thank you to Velindre for their incredible work in supporting someone who means so much to me, and the thousands of others they care for each year."

Mr Lewis' consultant Dr Hilary Williams said he had been "struck by his determination to live".

“I can't help but feel in awe of people, like Steffan, who are living with cancer, in particular when they face combining this with all the other aspects of our lives, such as family," he said.

“Gradually, you get to know people quite well in my job, and so I have got to know Steffan, too."

"Despite the setbacks and challenges he has experienced, when we talk to each other, I am able to witness that his passion to work as a politician and representative of the people drives him on," he said

"His conviction and determination to represent the people in his constituency is very clear.

“I hope my team at Velindre can echo this commitment to passionately pursue the best possible care for our people here in Wales, whatever their age or circumstances.

"Velindre Charitable funds relies on the generosity of many kind individuals. We are grateful for donations, and they help ensure our patients have access to the best possible care.

“A key part of to this, like in Steffan's situation, is access to clinical trials and research. Heartfelt thanks for all your support.”

Head of funding at Velindre Andrew Morris said: “The Velindre Valleys Walk for Steffan is a fantastic concept, and the amazing response already speaks volumes for the huge respect and affection so many people feel for Steffan.

"Helping to raise awareness of bowel cancer is essential – Velindre launched its bowel cancer campaign, The Undercover Appeal because so many people find it difficult to talk about the areas of our bodies that are personal - bowel cancer affects men and women equally and early diagnosis is vital.

"The money raised from the Valleys Walk for Steffan will help support patients at Velindre and fund research programmes into this disease at stages.”

Mr Lewis was the youngest AM in the Assembly when he was elected in 2016, but has since been supplanted by Jack Sargeant, who was elected as Alyn and Deeside AM in a by-election in February aged 23.

For more information on the event email taithsteffanwalk@gmail.com or visit justgiving.com/fundraising/valleyswalkforvelindre