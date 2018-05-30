THE best thing about being a council leader is the inspiring people you meet.

People who give you hope in the toughest of times and make you realise that our communities have the strength to respond and survive.

Last week, I attended three events that made me think just that.

The launch of Dementia Friendly Blaenavon at Big Pit was a great example of people and organisations coming together to make things better.

It was great to see that, during Dementia Action Week 2018, we had a room packed full of people determined to make life better for those battling dementia and for those who care for them.

The key is for organisations – local government, the NHS, police, the Alzheimer’s Society voluntary sector and the local community – to work together.

It’s good to see local organisations following the key principles of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, something I’m really passionate about.

This work is something that can bring generations together.

I’ve seen the great work pupils at Griffithstown Primary School have done, visiting local facilities for people with dementia.

At first, I thought this was a nice kind gesture – but it’s grown into something far more than that, and which hugely benefits both pupils and patients.

TRAC2 Charity’s Evening of Thanks was an inspiring event.

Michael Sheen gave a powerful speech about the need to tackle poverty and help those in need.

He’s someone who has a great passion for social justice and goes far beyond the usual celebrity involvement to really make a difference.

But the real stars of the evening were the workers and volunteers at TRAC2.

Their work is priceless – raising money to help people in great need with the things many of us take for granted.

The fact that we have organisations like TRAC2, other great charities and food banks in Torfaen is a great sign of the strength and selflessness of our communities, even if it shouldn’t be necessary in a rich country like Britain in 2018.

It was an honour to help open this year’s Relay for Life at Pontypool Park at the weekend.

What a fantastic group of people, walking for 24 hours, through the dark and the rain to raise money for Cancer Research UK and to pay tribute to those who have battled against cancer.

The amount they’ve raised – over £28,000 this year alone – is fantastic, but what inspires me even more is how they show the strength of our people and our community.

Well done to all involved.