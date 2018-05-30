A PHOTOGRAPHER from Abertillery has won an award for his atmospheric photo of his father at Blaenavon Ironworks.

Ged Musto previously served in the armed forces and was for a time a bodyguard to billionaires Bill Gates and Sir John Paul Getty Jr, as well as the former deputy prime minister of Oman, and now runs a successful personal training business. But he is also a keen photographer and now one of his pictures has won a bronze award in the Guild of Professional Photographers' Image of the Month contest - which regularly attracts more than 10,00 entries.

The evocative picture, entitled Reflections over Time, features an atmospheric black and white shot of Mr Musto's father, Michael, looking over the historic taken at Blaenavon Ironworks.

Mr Musto said his interest in photography had been key to his recover from emergency spine surgery last year after he collapsed from a prolapsed disc.

"This is now my second life, and I am looking positively towards the future and not to dwell over what I have achieved in the past," he said. "I am getting the same buzz once more than when I first had my very first camera, the Pentax ME Super back in 1977, and I haven’t looked back since."

Mr Musto said he believed key to taking good photographs was not necessarily the best equipment.

"You can have the best camera, but the best lens is your eye," he said. "Today anyone can take a professional shot with their phone, but it takes people like myself to really show what makes a photograph stand out."