CAMPAIGNERS are celebrating another victory after an application for an environmental health permit at a site in Portskewett was refused.

Monmouthshire County Council’s rejection of the permit follows the refusal for a proposed waste plant at Portskewett’s Severn Bridge Industrial Estate along with the Natural Resources Wales refusal of its own environmental permit for the movement of waste in to and out of the plant.

The original plans by DPS Process Solutions Ltd were met with more than 400 objections, with concerns expressed over air pollution.

Campaign group STOP (Severnside Together Opposing Pollution) said the latest rejection makes it less likely for the decision to be overturned.

Ted Tipper, leader of the group said: "It’s great to have the hat trick of refusals.

"Not only does this validate the arguments put forward by STOP and the hundreds of individual objectors, but also it makes the likelihood of a successful appeal against the planning application refusal a much harder task."

The plans to build two 15.5 metre high chimneys at the former Tata Steel site were rejected last month under delegate powers.

The decision means the application will not need to go before the county council’s planning committee.

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed the application for an environmental health permit were refused earlier this month.

Many objectors previously expressed concerns over the site generating air pollution, including Newport East MP Jessica Morden and Monmouth MP David Davies.

A public meeting was called in the wake of the plans last July by a group of residents led by Hayley Wilsher and Anne Benkins which led to the formation of STOP.

The group produced a detailed 80-page document of their concerns followed by an analysis of the revised air quality assessment and, finally, a two-page summary of their ‘Reasons for Refusal’ of the application. Mr Tipper paid tribute to the residents and business people who have given advice and practical assistance.

He said: “We never dreamt that, in such a small area, we would find so many people with the relevant technical, legal and other specialist knowledge.

“Without them it would have been an impossible task.”

DPS has until October 26 to appeal the decision to refuse the application.

Attempts were made to contact DPS for comment.