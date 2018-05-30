The re-launch of the Argus’ Get Us Back On Track campaign, calling for the long-promised rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale, has been met with a flood of support. IAN CRAIG reports.

YESTERDAY the Argus re-launched our Get Us Back On Track campaign, calling for a vital rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale to be re-opened, which we first launched in 2002.

Although the campaign won support from across the political spectrum, 16 years later still nothing has happened. So we've re-launched the campaign to again call for the stretch of track, which is just one mile long but has been closed to passengers since April 1962, to be brought back into use.

Newport's AMs John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant and MPs Paul Flynn and Jessica Morden have already backed the campaign, as has Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox. And now a host of other politicians from across Gwent have also thrown their support behind the campaign.

Among them is Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.

“I am pleased to back the Argus’ Get us Back on Track campaign,” the Labour MP said. “The direct rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale would bring great benefits to the transport system across the whole of south east Wales.

“The Argus’ decision to re-launch this campaign is at a crucial time as we are considering our whole transport network across south Wales and how to make it work most effectively for people.”

And leader of Torfaen County Borough Council Cllr Anthony Hunt also praised the re-launched campaign.

“It’s good to see the Argus at the forefront of another important campaign for our region,” he said. “I support my local government colleagues in Newport and Ebbw Vale in their backing for this long-overdue scheme.

“Anything which improves public transport in our region and therefore helps ease congestion on our roads is good news for local people and for our regional economy.”

Caerphilly Council leader Cllr David Poole has also thrown his support behind our campaign, which, if successful, would see parts of Caerphilly county borough connected to Newport by rail once again.

“Developing effective public transport infrastructure is vital if we are to see our regional economy flourish and grow,” he said.

“Caerphilly already has well established rail links with Cardiff and it would be very beneficial if these links could be extended into Newport too.

“This scheme could provide countless commercial, retail, employment and leisure benefits for our communities so I’m more than happy to lend my support.”

It has also won the support of Cllr Nigel Dix, who represents Blackwood on the council.

“I’m really delighted that the Argus is taking this up,” he said. “This issue has fallen by the wayside for too long. Sixteen years is unacceptable.

“The reality is that Islwyn is a forgotten valley when it comes to services.

"There’s only one train up and down every hour.”

The Independent councillor also accused Labour of putting out “mixed messages” over the link.

“Rather than mislead people, they should send a clear message about what needs to be done,” he said.

“Trains will reduce pollution and make it much easier for people from Islwyn to get in and out of Newport.

“Everything so far has just been between Cardiff and the Rhymney Valley.

“I’m very happy to help the Argus’ campaign.”

Monmouthshire County Council's deputy leader Cllr Bob Greenland also applauded the campaign.

“It is good to see the Argus taking up the Get Us Back On Track campaign again," he said.

"I think we all recognise how important it is that we have good public transport right across our region.

"The Newport/Ebbw Vale link is vital if we are going to be able to spread the economic benefits that will be kick-started by the Capital Region City Deal."

At the moment anyone travelling between Newport and Ebbw Vale via train has to go via Cardiff - or hop on a bus part of the way. We think this puts unnecessary barriers between two closely-linked communities.

Do you travel between Newport and Ebbw Vale on a regular basis? We want to hear your stories. Drop us a line on 01633 226 777 or email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk