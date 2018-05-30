BUSINESSES from across Torfaen have been working with school children to help them create their own products as part of the borough’s second primary school enterprise week.

Children from schools including George Street, Griffithstown, New Inn, Penygarn, Garnteg, Cwmffrwdoer and Blaenavon primary schools have been recently designing and developing products.

The items will later be sold in Pontypool Indoor Market.

The pupils have been mentored and supported by Coleg Gwent, Everett, Tomlin, Lloyd & Pratt Solicitors, Frog Bikes, One2One Mortgage Solutions, Pro Steel Engineering, RWA Compliance and Tesco.

They will now be given slots in Pontypool Indoor Market between Monday, July 16 and Friday 20, from 10am to 2pm to sell their products to the public.

The team One2One Mortgage Solutions in Cwmbran recently visited Griffithstown Primary School for two days, where they worked

with the children on business planning and product development.

Mark Taylor, who works for One2One, said: “It has been great working with the children at Griffithstown Primary.

“Their enthusiasm and willingness to engage in this project has been a credit to the school and their teachers.

“From our point of view as a business we are always looking to help within the community and in this day and age more and more young people are looking to start their own businesses when they leave school, so learning some of the fundamentals at an early age will stand them in good stead for their future.”

Holly Wise, who is in year five, said: “I really enjoyed learning about money skills and learning about the environment and recycling.”

And councillor Alan Jones, who is Torfaen council’s executive member with responsibly for business and the economy, added: “The aim of enterprise week is to give primary school children a greater appreciation

of business and improve business related skills such as design, finance, numeracy and problem solving that will carry over into the classroom. I would like to thank all of the businesses coming forward."