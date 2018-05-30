NEWPORT residents are benefitting after two new Vision Express stores recently opened their doors.

As MP for Newport East, Jessica Morden was invited as guest of honour to the opening of the new Vision Express store on Spytty Road, to help cut the ribbon on the premises. A second ‘Vision Express at Tesco’ store has also opened in the nearby Harlech Retail Park.

Ms Morden said: ‘’Eye health is a growing issue in Newport and I would encourage everyone to have regular eye tests and take their vision seriously.

“It’s great to see the store in a convenient location for local residents.”

Optical assistant Emma Nation added: “It’s fantastic to have our local MP join the team to officially open our new store and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers through our doors. We have more than 100 ways to test your eyes, to assess how they’re working and help detect serious conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and increased risk of stroke.

“It’s great that Vision Express is now in such an accessible area for people.”