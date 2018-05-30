*UPDATE: 1PM*
A MAN aged 26 died after being hit by a train this morning.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line close to Kidwelly Viaduct at 5.12am on 30 May 2018 after reports that a person had been struck by a train.
"Paramedics from the local ambulance service also attended but sadly a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers are investigating the circumstances as to how he came to be on the tracks."
Services have since resumed to normal.
-------------------------------------------------
RAIL passengers are facing disruption across South Wales this morning after a person was hit by a train.
The incident happened between Llanelli and Carmarthen but Arriva Trains Wales says the disruption is across South Wales.
Services between Swansea and Newport are among those affected, with a replacement coach service in place.
Passengers are being asked to check journeys due to the cancellations and delays.
National Rail said disruption is expected until around 10.30am.
#ATWUpdate Due to a person being hit by a train the 09:10 Swansea to Newport due 10:34 will be cancelled. Cymru Coaches will operate a bus, calling all advertised stops to Cardiff Central.— Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) May 30, 2018
