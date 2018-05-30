*UPDATE: 1PM*

A MAN aged 26 died after being hit by a train this morning.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line close to Kidwelly Viaduct at 5.12am on 30 May 2018 after reports that a person had been struck by a train.

"Paramedics from the local ambulance service also attended but sadly a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances as to how he came to be on the tracks."

Services have since resumed to normal.

RAIL passengers are facing disruption across South Wales this morning after a person was hit by a train.

The incident happened between Llanelli and Carmarthen but Arriva Trains Wales says the disruption is across South Wales.

Services between Swansea and Newport are among those affected, with a replacement coach service in place.

Passengers are being asked to check journeys due to the cancellations and delays.

National Rail said disruption is expected until around 10.30am.