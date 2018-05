POLICE are seeking four people in connection with an assault at Cineworld at Newport’s Spytty Retail Park.

CCTV images of the people officers would like to speak to following the incident, in which a man was verbally abused and assaulted, at about 1.15pm on Sunday, May 20.

The victim was not hurt.

Any information can be reported to police on 101 quoting incident 259 of May 20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org