STIHL branded power tools, chainsaws, electric hedge trimmers and leaf blowers were stolen when six outbuildings at Troy Waste Recycling Centre on Monmouth Road, Mitchel Troy, were broken into.

The burglary happened between 3pm on the Friday, April 20, and 7am on Monday, April 30, 2018

Police are investigating and have asked anyone offered power tools for sale which could be linked to this burglary to contact them on 1010 quoting incident 56 of April 30.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org