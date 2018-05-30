A TEENAGER has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an incident in which a car was driven into pedestrians in Newport city centre.

McCauley Cox, 18, of John Ireland Close in Ringland, Newport, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawfully inflicting GBH with intent to cause it to another at Newport Crown Court today.

The incident happened in Cambrian Road in the early hours of Sunday April 29.

A trial, expected to last seven days, was scheduled for October 15 at Newport Crown Court.

Cox was remanded in custody.