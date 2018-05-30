PLANS which could see a requirement for all councils in Wales to have at least a five-year housing land supply scrapped have been welcomed.

Currently all councils in Wales are required to demonstrate they have enough land earmarked for housing development to meet the predicted need for housing over the next five years.

When a council cannot prove this, planning applications are more likely to be approved by a government inspector if refused by the council as Welsh Government guidance says "the need to increase supply should be given considerable weight when dealing with planning applications provided that the development would otherwise comply with development plan and national planning policies" - effectively overriding local authorities' powers over their own areas.

But now the Welsh Government's energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths has announced she is considering scrapping the requirement, known as TAN (Technical Advice Notice) 1.

Caerphilly AM Hefin David has campaigned for TAN 1 to be scrapped, and welcomed the announcement.

“I’ve raised this issue time and again in the Assembly Chamber since being elected two years ago," he said. "The primary objective is to protect the green areas of Caerphilly and encourage the development of affordable housing in areas of most need, not simply in response to market demand."

"Having seen appeals being granted in my constituency, against the wishes of residents, I’m glad to see a new policy from the Welsh Government," he said.

"I would hope and expect that the removal of TAN 1 will deter developers making appeals for unpopular planning applications in the future”.

And Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Cllr David Poole said: “The calculation of the five year land supply has been distorted by the house building recession during 2008 to 2012 and the low outputs during this period.

"Developers have taken advantage of this miscalculation and gained development rights through the appeal process against the decisions of the democratically elected Planning Committee. I welcome the decision of the cabinet secretary to in effect transfer planning decisions from Cardiff Bay back to Caerphilly Council.”

Independent ward member for Blackwood on Caerphilly County Borough Council Cllr Nigel Dix, who has been campaigning for some time against plans for housing at Grove Park, also welcomed the news.

"This decision will put the power in hands of locally elected councillors who sit on the planning committee rather than unelected officials in Cardiff who have little knowledge of the area or communities in Caerphilly," he said. "I hope this this decision will make developers think twice before putting in speculative planning applications."

A consultation into the proposal will run until Thursday, June 21. To take part visit tinyurl.com/ydgptjtx