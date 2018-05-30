A CANCER sufferer has slammed a situation which saw paramedics unable to get an ambulance near her home.

Following a stroke, Vivienne Head had to be carried to the emergency vehicle - an ordeal she says lasted half an hour.

The former police officer lives at the end of a row of cottages in Garw Row, Cwmbran.

But the street in front of her home is too narrow for an ambulance to access.

And newly-erected bollards are now also preventing emergency services from crossing an adjacent field as an alternative, Ms Head says.

“There is a small, narrow footpath running past the cottages with a field in front of us," she added.

“There is no room along the path for emergency services to reach me.

“They could only get to me by mounting a kerb to cross the field. But there are now bollards preventing that.

“That is why it took so long to get me to the ambulance. My family, who were with me, said it took 30 minutes. The paramedics had to carry me."

The 62-year-old, who used to live in Pontypool, said she was "terrified" the situation could happen again.

She said: “If someone is having a stroke it is all about trying to get the person to the hospital as quickly as possible. I am a cancer sufferer and need life-time chemotherapy too. What will happen if there is another emergency?”

Ms Head also claimed she has “no idea” why the bollards were put up.

“I have written to the council to ask for a reason,” she said. “I have not heard anything back yet.

“I just want the bollards removed so emergency service vehicles can get to my home."

A spokesman from Torfaen County Borough Council confirmed the local authority had installed the bollards.

He said: “It is illegal for the public to drive across common land and following complaints from local residents, bollards were installed to stop people driving across this field to access their properties and illegally park their cars.

“Vehicles can access properties on Garw Row and we have had no concerns reported to us by the emergency services.”

The Welsh Ambulance was contacted for comment.