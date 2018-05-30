TWO men have been arrested after an alleged double stabbing on a Newport street.

It happened in Victoria Crescent in the Baneswell area of the city at around 5.50pm yesterday.

Gwent Police and South Wales ambulance attended the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with wounds.

Two other men, also in their 20s, were arrested - one on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both men remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: "At approximately 5.50pm yesterday, Tuesday 29th May, police were called to a disturbance on Victoria Crescent in Newport.

"Two men, aged 22 and 24 from Newport, had received stab wounds and were conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital where they currently remain. "Their injuries are not life threatening.

"Two men, aged 21 and 25 from Newport, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The 21 year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the 25 year old has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They both remain in police custody at this time.

"Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 432 29/05/18."

South Wales Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.