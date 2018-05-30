NEVER allowing one of the darkest moments leading up to World War Two to be forgotten is the mission of a Bafta-nominated film maker from Gwent.

Luke Andrews, who lives in Pontypool, has directed four short-films over the last five years.

His next project is to concentrate on the heroic Kinder Transport scheme.

"About two years ago I directed a World War Two film," he said. "It was called Dying Light and we were nominated for a BAFTA for Edna's Bench

"There were many dark moments surrounding the outbreak of the war and of course during the actual war.

"And the Kinder Transport came into it and that was the aspect people were very interested in.

"It then dawned on me that I would create a short film - between 15 to 20 minutes - on it."

The Kindertransport was a rescue effort implemented months before the outbreak of the war. It saw Britain take in more than 9,000 children - predominately Jewish - from across Europe.

Mr Andrews said the planned film - Dearest Otto - will concentrate on this period and he hopes to educate people on it.

"The film is set in 1946," he said.

"It follows a family of a German-Jewish man, who survived the war.

"I'm more inclined to learn about history from watching it. I prefer watching rather than reading book.

"We want people to know about this period. There are lots of people who have never heard of the Kindertransport."

He added: "Once the film is pulled off we will make it freely available to Holocaust memorial groups."

But for the film to pull off, Mr Andrews has launched a crowdfunding page to finance the project.

He said: "Our stated crowdfunding target will allow us to make a film more cinematic and ambitious than Dying Light. The film will not only serve the purpose of telling a gripping, engaging and emotional story, but will also be a useful tool in introducing people to the Kindertransport.

"We need an estimated £15,000."

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dearest-otto-kindertransport-short-film