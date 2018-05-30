A WIDESPREAD rescue effort by Britain before World War Two will be the focus of a new feature by a Baftanominated film maker from Gwent.

Pontypool’s Luke Andrews has directed four short-films over the last five years, with his next project set to see him concentrate on the heroic Kindertransport scheme.

Implemented in the months before the outbreak of the Second World War, it saw Britain take in more than 9,000 children - predominately Jewish – from across Europe.

Mr Andrews said the film, called Dearest Otto, will be set in 1946.

“The film will not only serve the purpose of telling a gripping, engaging and emotional story, but will also be a useful tool in introducing people to the Kindertransport,” he said.

“We want people to know about this period.

“There are lots of people who have never heard of the Kindertransport.Dearest Otto will follow the family of a German-Jewish man who survived the war."

Mr Andrews added: “About two years ago I directed a World War Two film.

“It was called Dying Light and we were nominated for a Bafta for Edna’s Bench.

“There were many dark moments surrounding the outbreak of the war and of course during the actual war.

“Kindertransport came into it, and that proved an aspect people were very interested in.

“It then dawned on me that I should create a short film – between 15 to 20 minutes – on it.

“Once the film is pulled off we will make it freely available to Holocaust memorial groups.”

Mr Andrews has launched a crowdfunding page to finance the project.

He said: “Our stated crowdfunding target will allow us to make a film more cinematic and ambitious than Dying Light.

“We need an estimated £15,000.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit crowdfunder. co.uk/dearest-otto-kindertransport-short-film