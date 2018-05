GWENT Police are appealing for information that could help a missing 39-year-old man from Newport.

Jason Kenneth Jones was last seen at approximately 4pm on 28th May 2018, near the Junction Road area.

He is described as 170cm tall, of a slim build and is believed to be wearing blue jeans, red Liverpool top, yellow trainers and brown jacket.

Anyone with information relating to Jason’s whereabouts should contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 65 30/05/18.