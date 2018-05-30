GWENT POLICE are asking for any information that could help find 27-year-old Liam Terry Jones from Bargoed, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on April 3.

A spokesman said: "Liam Jones received a prison sentence for Robbery at Newport Crown Court on 4th April 2016.

"Due to the fact that Jones, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, his has now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information call 101 quoting 1800177011 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."