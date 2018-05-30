WORK to replace cladding on three Newport tower blocks which failed safety tests following the Grenfell Tower fire will get underway this summer.

Earlier this month Newport City Homes was given £3 million by the Welsh Government to replace Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding on Milton Court in Ringland, Hillview in the Gaer and Greenwood in St Julians – the only ones in Wales to fail fire safety tests following the devastating blaze in London in June.

And now NCH has announced preparation works will begin at Hillview in the coming weeks, with work to remove the cladding to start in August, taking about 16 weeks. Once this is finished work will begin at Greenwood and Milton Court at the same time.

The organisation’s chief executive Ceri Doyle said: “The safety of our residents has always, and will continue to be, a priority for Newport City Homes.

“We have appointed contractors R&M Williams to work on our behalf and remove the existing cladding and replace it with a product that has passed government tests.”

And chairwoman of the social housing provider’s board Nicola Somerville said: “This is a major milestone and highlights our commitment to always put the resident at the heart of what we do.

“We have worked intensely with residents over the last year and have echoed both their and our concerns about the cladding to Welsh Government. I would like to commend the minister for listening to us.

“Our work with Welsh Government, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Newport City Council and wider partners is an excellent example of partnership working and agile public services in action.

“We have acted effectively and efficiently in appointing R&M Williams and I’m delighted that this proactive, reassuring work will start as early as it is.”