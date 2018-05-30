A REPORT by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, of which I am a member, has found that Welsh Government officials made “inexplicable decisions” about the spending of money on the ill-fated Circuit of Wales project.

Amongst the glaring errors made by officials, the decision to approve the purchase of a motorcycle firm in England with funds earmarked for the Ebbw Vale race track stood out – with no evidence being found that the minister at the time had approved the decision.

We need clear and robust action from the first minister to ensure that similar mistakes are not repeated in the future, but last week the first minister gave no assurances that sanctions would be taken against officials found to have been responsible for the failures identified in the report.

The Circuit of Wales project was handled appallingly, wasting millions of pounds in taxpayer’s money – and once again missing a key opportunity to regenerate a deprived part of Wales.

The cornerstone of any effective democracy is ministerial oversight – yet this seems to be horribly lacking in this case.

Instead, the report paints a picture of a department in chaos, with officials effectively running the show and taking key decisions without ministerial approval.

Worryingly, there appears to be a culture of recycling and rewarding failure, and the first minister needs to take effective action to ensure that this never happens again.

The people of Blaenau Gwent first had their hopes raised and then dashed by the Welsh Government’s botched handling of this project.

- I recently had the pleasure of visiting a Newport Brewery as part of a series of regional visits I am undertaking in South East Wales.

Tiny Rebel moved production to their current site on the Wern Industrial Estate in January 2017. A restaurant at the brewery was opened in July last year.

In 2017 Tiny Rebel produced over a million litres of beer using water from a natural underground spring.

They export to 35 different countries, the largest overseas market being France.

Tiny Rebel is a superb example of a successful small enterprise committed to the environment.

Malt used in the brewing process is recycled as animal feed and the company is currently looking at ways to use renewable energy and reuse the carbon dioxide produced.

I would like to thank Bradley Cummings and his team at Tiny Rebel for hosting such an interesting and informative visit.