A FATHER has been told to “accept the reality” of his relationship breakdown as he was jailed for four years for threatening to kill his ex-wife by “hanging her and her partner out of a window”.

A judge at Newport Crown Court was yesterday told that 42-year-old Matthew Pagett had broken 10 restraining orders banning him from making contact with his ex-wife and son since 2016.

The father-of-one also had previous convictions of criminal damage and battery, with his ex the complainant in both cases.

But things came to a head on January 11, 2018, when Pagett, during a visit by support workers to his Fleur de Lis flat in Blackwood, threatened to kill is ex-wife and her partner who were both living his ex-marital home.

Prosecuting, Rebecca Griffiths said: “The support workers were there to assess him. "But they weren’t able to do this because he kept talking about his ex-wife and threatening to kill her.

“He said he was going to go up to her and her partner’s house and hang them out the window. He said he could kill them, serve thirteen years and then come out and get his house back.

“His demeanour was aggressive and he became angry when he was talking about her. He was fixated on her.

“The two support workers believed his threats and they reported it to the police as soon as they got back to the office.”

Ms Griffiths added that Pagett denied the charges under caution when police arrested him later that night, but later said in an interview that he “would have been better off if he had killed her.”

In a victim impact statement read out to court, Pagett’s ex-wife spoke of how she had lived in fear since separating from him.

“The phone call to tell her me these threats were made sent me into a state of panic. I am anxious and terrified.

“Every time I go out the door it’s like he is waiting for me. I think he is a threat to me and my son. I think he’s dangerous and I think he will kill me one day."

In mitigation, Robert Goodwin accepted that the main concern of the court would be that of Pagett’s history.

“The whole issue in this case is the need to change and the defendant has said the events have woken him up to the fact that his behaviour hasn’t helped anyone,” said Mr Goodwin.

“This seems to have shown to him that in order to rebuild his life he needs to change that behaviour.

“He has character references from two people, including his mother which show that he has family support.

“The probation service have said that he could undergo work in the community. That could give him the level of support that he needs change his behaviour.

“In respects of the offence itself, these threats were not made directly to his ex-wife. "He didn’t go to the house, and when police arrived to arrest him he was sat at home watching TV alone. He had not made any preparations to do anything.”

But Recorder Patrick Hartington QC, told the court that he had to take threats like this very seriously, and that it was time that Pagett was the subject of a “severe sentence”.

Addressing the defendant, who was appearing in court of video link from HMP Cardiff, Mr Harrington said: “I think I can say without exception that I haven’t seen a domestic case where someone has accumulated so many serious cases of threatening behaviour and broken restraining orders.

“It’s clear that you are an intelligent man, but you cannot reconcile yourself to the reality that your marriage has broken and is over. It is over.

“Your ex-wife lives in fear of you, and you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself that you can risk the happiness of your own child by acting the way you did.”

Sentencing Pagett to four years, Mr Harrington said: “Everybody wants to help you, but you have spurned them every time and committed further offences.”

Pagett did not react as the sentence was read out. He will serve half of his sentence before being released on licence.

He will also have to pay a £170 victim surcharge.