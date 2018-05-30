A PERFORMANCE by school children which focused on the dangers of taking drugs has been hailed a success.

Pupils from Abersychan School took part in Wings to Fly at The Congress Theatre, in Cwmbran, this month.

The office of the police and crime commissioner for Gwent Police funded the play and it was sponsored by Cwmbran Community Council.

Rachel Jenkins, who is a drama teacher at Abersychan school, said: "As a school we have loved taking part in Wings to Fly. We have loved spreading the message 'say no to drugs' to young children.

"As a school we have loved being at The Congress and have enjoyed the interaction with all of the primary schools who have been fantastic.

''Wings to Fly is a fantastic show and is one that these pupils will remember for the rest of their lives as our cast can remember watching it when they were in year six which shows the impact that this production has on the young children in Torfaen."

"We would like to thank Gwent Police for asking us to take part in this production."

And Juliet Murphy, from Gwent Police, added: "Wings to Fly is a powerful play that covers many issues from peer pressure to drug misuse.

"Year six pupils will also receive a session from the school liaison officers who will outline the law in relation to drug and substance misuse."