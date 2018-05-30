A FUNDRAISING appeal to help a two-year-old boy fighting a rare form of cancer has now raised more than £80,000 after a generous donation.

The family of Jacob Jones, who has been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma, were left devastated when, as the Argus previously reported, raiders stole money raised for the two-year-old from Wernddu Golf Club in Abergavenny.

But after hearing about the burglary, a man who wished to remain anonymous kindly donated £5,200 towards the fund, offering a major boost to the campaign for specialist treatment.

Sian Probert, a friend of the family and fundraiser, said the donor made contact with an employee at the golf club via Facebook.

“It’s an amazing amount of generosity,” said Ms Probert.

“He heard about what happened before handing over a cheque.

“It is a really lovely gesture.”

As well as the donation, the man has offered to support a 177 mile walk along the Offa’s Dyke path which is bidding to raise further funds.

For every mile of the trek, the man has pledged to donate £100. If completed, it could see him hand over a further £17,700.

The community has rallied together for the appeal by holding fundraising concerts and selling a rang of items, such as red car bows.

Recently, red pens with Jacob’s Fight written on them have been launched.

Around 500 were sold for the appeal.

Jacob is currently undergoing further chemotherapy after undergoing an operation to remove his tumour.

Following his diagnosis, doctors told the family he had a 34 per cent chance of survival.

The then launched the appeal - which is aiming to raise £250,000 in total - so that he can receive specialist treatment in America, which is not available on the NHS.

The burglary at the golf club occurred between 9pm on April 30 and 7am on May 1.

It saw a safe stolen with around £1,300 inside.

The money had been raised by Jen Watkins, who works at the golf club, and had taken part in the ABP Newport Wales Marathon.

The safe was later found dumped on a hill close to The Keeper’s Pond in Blaenavon.

Police are still attempting to trace the thieves.

Call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 61 1/5/18 with any information.

For more events and information visit the Jacob’s Fight page on Facebook.

Visit the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jacobourlittlewarrior