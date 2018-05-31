EFFORTS to encourage people in Wales to ditch their cars in favour of walking or cycling have made only 'limited progress' due to a lack of leadership, funding and ambition, a Welsh Assembly report has said.

The Welsh Government's Active Travel (Wales) Act came into force in September 2014, requiring local authorities to set out routes which could be used for walking and cycling.

But now a report by the Assembly's Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee has found little progress in the number of people walking or using bikes, and has put the blame on a lack of leadership and funding by the Welsh Government.

Earlier this month economy and transport secretary Ken Skates announced £60 million would be invested into active travel over the next three years, amounting to about £10 per person per year. But the committee said this still falls short of its recommended level of up to £20 per person.

Committee chairman Russell George AM said: "The Active Travel Act sought to transform the way people in Wales travel over short distances by facilitating better ways of cycling and walking over using the car.

"However, static and falling numbers of people cycling and walking in Wales shows that limited progress has been made.

“The ambition of the act was never going to be delivered in a few years, but it certainly cannot be realised through the actions and goodwill of a few dedicated cycling officers.

"That’s why the committee is calling on the Welsh Government to learn lessons on progress to date, provide better leadership and much higher levels of funding to ensure that the original ambitions of the Act are realised.

“By putting in place these fundamental elements we can get more people travelling actively, which has the potential to deliver cross cutting benefits not only for the Welsh Government, but also the individual and wider society.”

Among recommendations of the committee are for the Welsh Government to work alongside professional organisations to further promote active travel, as well as make more funding available for the scheme.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We thank the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee for its report. We will now take time to consider fully the recommendations and respond in due course.

“Our Active Travel Act is the first of its kind in the world and we are proud of what has been achieved in such a short time with our strategic partners.

"At our fifth annual Active Travel Conference last week, economy and transport secretary Ken Skates urged local authorities to refine, improve and realise their plans for walking and cycling networks.

"We are accelerating delivery and over the next three years expect to earmark over £90 million on active travel infrastructure improvements and projects across Wales.”