A MAN who attacked a 14-year-old boy with a machete in Newport city centre is beginning a sentence of three years and eight months in a young offenders' institution.

Jalen Denny's victim was left with a 10-centimetre gaping wound to his right shoulder, and a fractured shoulder blade, following the attack outside the McDonald's restaurant in High Street on November 8 last year.

Denny, now 20, was just a teenager himself when he launched the attack.

He told Judge Christopher Vosper at a sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court that he had "lost the plot" and apologised to the victim and the victim's family.

Prosecuting counsel John Lloyd said the incident happened around 6pm that night following an altercation between two groups of young women outside McDonald's.

It was subsequently revealed that two of those involved were Denny's sisters.

"Jalen Denny intervened and (the 14-year-old boy) said he saw the defendant hit a girl, and he remonstrated with him," said Mr Lloyd.

The boy then threw a paper cup in Denny's direction, and Denny turned and asked if he had thrown it.

When the boy indicated that he had, Denny "produced from his trousers what witnesses described as a machete", said Mr Lloyd.

One witness described it as having an 18-inch blade.

Denny, wielding the weapon, then chased the boy, who had a small dog with him that could not keep up and he had to let go of it.

He tripped and fell, and Denny struck him on the right shoulder with the weapon.

Denny then made off, tucking the weapon back into his trousers. He was traced for some distance on CCTV but the weapon was not subsequently recovered.

His victim, bleeding heavily, required hospital treatment and stitches, and is left with permanent scarring.

Denny and his family left Newport the following day, moving to London and later Manchester.

A British-American dual national, Denny was arrested last month as he sought to board a flight to the USA at Manchester Airport.

Denny, who had no defence counsel, told Judge Vosper he wanted to say sorry to his victim and the victim's family.

"It was wrong for me to do that," he said.

"When the drink (thrown by the boy) hit me, I just lost the plot.

"If I had the chance to go back in time I would change everything.

"This is not me. I had never had a knife on me before. I feared for my life."

The last comment referred to an incident outside Denny's family home in Newport the previous month, mentioned in a pre-sentence report, involving men with weapons.

Denny said he had heard they hung around Newport, hence the fear for his life and his carrying of a weapon.

Judge Vosper said Denny's culpability was high, as he had carried with him "a very large machete" and had "possessed and used it in a public place - Newport city centre at 6pm when there were a lot of people around".

"You did not provoke violence. You reacted as you did because a drink was thrown at you, and you lost control," said Judge Vosper, who was satisfied Denny had shown genuine remorse.

"You regret it bitterly, I accept that is true."

Denny pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - for which he received the sentence of three years and eight months - and possessing an offensive weapon. He received a concurrent sentence of six months for the latter.