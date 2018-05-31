A GWENT resident affected by the lack of a Newport-Ebbw Vale link has called the omission “nothing short of a scandal” and accused planners of using worries about costs as “smokescreens”.

Ian Gilchrist, from Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county borough, has said following the re-launch of our campaign to see the service re-opened, he believes the natural communication link between the Ebbw and Sirhowy valleys is Newport, not Cardiff, and says the decision has added to the decline of the Gwent city.

At the moment anyone travelling between Newport and Ebbw Vale via train has to go via Cardiff - or hop on a bus part of the way.

Mr Gilchrist has said he agrees this puts unnecessary barriers between two closely-linked communities.

He added: “Firstly, it’s nothing short of a scandal and a ridiculous waste of taxpayers’ money that this old passenger line was ‘diverted’ to Cardiff when it re-opened.

“For it to ignore the city of Newport, whose railway station is just one mile off this line was a shocking error of judgment by the politicians and planners of that time.

“To say that it was not possible or too costly to use the link from Park Junction and through Gaer Tunnel was/is a compete smokescreen.

“I have used this on at least three occasions when mainline engineering works have meant the service goes directly in and out of Newport.

“This link has always been there - for freight transport between Ebbw Vale Steelworks and Llanwern, well after the original passenger transport service ceased in the sixties.

“There are trains every 10-15 minutes between Newport and Cardiff, a change at Newport would hardly be an inconvenience for those who wanted to go to Cardiff.

“And what about passengers who are heading for London, the South and the North? A waste of time and mileage to go to Cardiff, and then head back east again - putting at least thirty minutes on such journeys.

“The decision to go to Cardiff certainly contributed to Newport”s ‘decline’ in the past twenty or so years. But now with the Friars Walk development, and numerous other exciting developments in the pipeline, it is absolutely vital that trains now go to Newport - and there’s no justification to say that this cannot be done until 2021 - that timescale is ludicrous.”

Independent Ebbw Vale councillors have also added their backing to our Get Us Back on Track campaign.

John Morgan, councillor for Ebbw Vale North, said: “Obviously I think it would be a good thing. “People want it.

“It’s a major inconvenience to get off at Pye Corner if you need to get to Newport.”

Jonathon Millard, councillor for Ebbw Vale South, added: “I’m all for it if the change opens up the valleys.

“It’s a good opportunity to open up the valleys in both ways really, because it would be great to make it easier for people to get to us too.

“It’s about an hour to Cardiff either by train or bus, but a link to Newport would be about 35 minutes at a push. Opening up the valleys could also offset the effect of the changes to the bus schedules we have seen.”

When we first launched the campaign in 2002, it won support from across the political spectrum.

But 16 years later nothing has happened.

So we’ve re-launched the campaign to again call for the stretch of track, which is just one mile long but has been closed to passengers since April 1962, to be brought back into use.

l Do you travel between Newport and Ebbw Vale on a regular basis? We want to hear your stories. Drop us a line on 01633 226 777 or email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk